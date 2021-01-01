Womens Bite Me humorous Holiday Christmas Gingerbread Man V-Neck T-Shirt

Bite Me humorous Holiday Christmas Gingerbread Man is a funny holiday tee great for a baker. Perfect for Christmas baking team shirts, sleep shirt, PJs or pajama shirt. Also makes cute matching shirts for a couple. Click brand for matching designs. Bite Me humorous Holiday For Christmas Gingerbread Man shirt is a design made with a plaid sunset Christmas tree ornament hanging from a text saying "Bite me!" for a funny costume or pajama party garment. Grab it and have a perfect Xmas holiday! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem