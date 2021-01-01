Women's V-Neck Pullover Sweater - Universal Thread Blush Pink XL

Bring a chic update to your cool-weather closet with this V-Neck Pullover Sweater from Universal Thread™. Made from soft, stretchy fabric in a textured knit for breathable comfort, this pullover sweater features rib-knit cuffs to offer you a snug fit. Designed with V-neckline and puff-sleeves for a flattering fit, this pullover sweater fall below hip to offer you versatile styling options. Pair with jeans and sneakers for a casual vibe, or style with pants and pointed flats for a refined aesthetic. Size: XL. Color: Blush Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.