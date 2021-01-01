Women's V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Orange XS

Swimwear just got a lively update with the V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. In a bright orange shade, this sleeveless swimsuit is designed with a shapely V-front neckline that leads to a plunging back for a breezy look. The slender shoulder straps offer you a secure and adjustable fit, while cinched shirring around the armholes gives additional shaping. The solid-hued swimsuit is crafted from a soft and stretchy material for easy movement with a flexible fit, and it has removable soft cups that let you customize your look to suit your mood and style. Pair with a sun hat and shades for a chic finish. Size: XS. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.