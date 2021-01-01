Dearfoams Women's Unisex Adult Lil Bear Scuff Slipper, Navy Blazer, Large

Advertisement
EVERYDAY SLIPPER: Dearfoams Family Bear slippers are cute, cozy, comfortable, and sure to put a smile on everyones face. The closed back design stays on even the smallest busy feet. CLASSIC PATTERNS: Available in multiple colors and patterns to fit everyone's style! These slippers feature adult unisex sizing XXS-XL. Sizing fits: XXS (Women's 5-6/ Men's 3-4), XS (Women's 7-8/ Men's 5-6), S (Women's 9-10/ Men's 7-8), M (Women's 11-12/ Men's 9-10), L (Women's 13-14/ Men's 11-12) and XL (Women's 15-16/ Men's 13-14). MEMORY FOAM INSOLE: Each slipper is fitted with a multi-density cushioned insole and topped with memory foam for a cloud-like feeling on your little bears’ feet. RUBBER OUTSOLE: With an indoor/outdoor outsole, the bottom of these slippers features molded thermoplastic rubber for added durability and constant support. FAMILY COLLECTION: Part of the Dearfoams Family Collection of matching slippers, Family Bear slippers are a must-have for cozy days and nights at home making memories with the whole family.