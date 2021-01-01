Radiant by Vanity Fair Women's 3 Pack Undershapers Light Control Brief Panty, Style 3440301

Our Radiant by Vanity Fair Undershapers Brief features light control and ultimate comfort making it perfect for everyday wear and smoothing. Our Undershapers Brief boasts an excellent fit that stays in place all day, creating a beautifully smooth finish under clothes. This panty features a high waist and full rear coverage for an all over smooth look. The cotton inner lining provides maximum breathability so you can feel comfortable all day. The soft satin fabric glides underneath your clothes, making it your perfect everyday panty. Our Undershapers Brief panty offers all shapes and sizes the perfect everyday lightweight control option. Look flawless and feel confident with our Radiant by Vanity Fair Undershapers Brief panty.