Womens U-2 Dragon Lady Spyplane Airplane Vintage Flag V-Neck T-Shirt

Graphic tee featuring the U-2 Spyplane and distressed, weathered American flag for a vintage look. The U-2 was developed and test flown at the infamous "Area 51" Groom Lake, NV airbase and kept secret for decades. It was used by both civilian and military. Cool shirt 4 avgeeks, student pilots, aviation enthusiasts, military aviators, flight instructors, airplane geeks, aircraft A&P mechanic, military flying veterans, airport runway flightline staff, commercial aircrew, spy plane buffs, espionage etc Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem