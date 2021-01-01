Fantasie Women's Twilight Underwire Spacer Foam Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, black, 40D

Based on the Fantasie Rebecca bra, full coverage spacer molded cups feature a coordinating jacquard embossment that provides unparalleled comfort with soft foam fabric that breaths to keep you cool and comfortable Spacer mold offers a seamless t-shirt ready fit with support that moves with you throughout the day Crochet-look lace through the center cradle coordinated to embossment on cups and the rest of Twilight collection Double layered powerful mesh band features a smooth stitch-free finish that anchors around the torso for unquestionable support Shoulder straps lined with soft peach-skin finish are fully adjustable and will rest on skin with a soft and luxurious feel