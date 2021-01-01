From byluma
Women's Turquoise Silk Blouse XL BYLUMA
Crafted from the most luxurious fluid fabrics, this blouse is artfully draped to shape and flatter the figure. The gently gathered overlay is fixed at the shoulder but left to hang loose at the body for a more fluid fit, and it can be worn with or without the waist-cinching belt. The belt is fastened with a handmade Raffia buckle. Wear it with tapered trousers for work, swapping to slim jeans and statement earrings after-dark. Composition: 67% Acetate 33% Silk Do not wash with water / dry clean / do not use chlorine / do not use dryer / ironing low temperature Women's Turquoise Silk Blouse XL BYLUMA