These statement earrings showcase craftsmanship and artisan glamour. The vibrant turquoise stone is encased in a hand-hammered 21ct gold plated mould, suspended from an intricate gold design that is sure to elevate any outfit. Ottoman Hands Bellezza Turquoise Front Hoop Earrings come in one of our sustainable pouches made from washable paper and are ready to gift. These earrings are handmade from 21ct gold plated recycled brass. Please take your jewellery off when washing your hands and using any skincare products and cosmetics. Please store your jewellery safely in a pouch provided. Women's Turquoise Brass Bellezza Front Hoop Earrings Ottoman Hands