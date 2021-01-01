Women's Tunneled Tie-Front Underwire Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Burgundy M, Red

Show off your playful side when you put on the Tunneled Tie-Front Underwire Medium Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This swimsuit has a shallow V-neckline that ties to create a sweet bow and keyhole detail, with removable cups to let you decide how much coverage you want at the bust. A built-in underwire ensures you're supported with or without the cups in, and adjustable straps help you to find just the right fit. The whole piece pops with a classic paisley print in burgundy, pink and plum for a standout design you'll love. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.