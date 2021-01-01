From kona sol
Women's Tunnel Cinch-Front Scoop Neck Bikini Top - Kona Sol Animal Print M, Pink/White
Bring fresh fun to your swim collection with the Tunnel Cinch-Front Scoop Neck Bikini Top from Kona Sol™. In pink and white animal print and sporting a front bow for effortless style, this bikini top has a scoop neck and features a tie-cinch panel on the front for added interest and subtle shaping. Two back hook closures and wide shoulder straps lend a secure, comfortable fit, while sewn-in soft cups provide modesty. Pair with matching high-waisted bottoms from Kona Sol™ and finish your ensemble with a pair of oversized white sunglasses for a distinctive swim look that hits the mark. Color: pink/white. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Snakeskin. Material: Nylon.