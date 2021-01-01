Lily Women's Tunics TRQ - Turquoise & Orange Floral Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic - Women & Plus

Turquoise & Orange Floral Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic - Women & Plus. Lend a lively pop of personality to your everyday style with this relaxed tunic that features an eye-catching print. The stretch-enhanced material offers ongoing comfort, and long sleeves keep you cozily covered. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, print layouts may vary.Size M: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 32.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported