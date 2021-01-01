Lily Women's Tunics BLK - Black & Gray Plaid V-Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Tunic - Women & Plus

Black & Gray Plaid V-Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Tunic - Women & Plus. Unpredictable weather won't get in the way of your bold style when you sport this artsy tunic framed by three-quarter sleeves. A v-neck provides plenty of space to add a scarf or statement necklace.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M/8-10: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X/18W: 29.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported