Lily Women's Tunics PRP - Purple & Black Plaid Button-Front Tunic - Women & Plus

Purple & Black Plaid Button-Front Tunic - Women & Plus. Tackle your to-do list while looking effortlessly poised in this button-front tunic designed with three-quarter sleeves and a lively print. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size M: 32'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 33.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported