Lily Women's Tunics BLK - Black & Mauve Floral Patchwork Cowl-Neck Tunic - Women & Plus

Black & Mauve Floral Patchwork Cowl-Neck Tunic - Women & Plus. Add flair to your looks with this three-quarter-sleeve top featuring a delightful cowl neck that looks like an attached infinity scarf. The stretch-infused material will keep you comfy all day long. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 32.5" long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported