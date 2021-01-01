Nanu Women's Tunics Black - Black & Orange Floral Long-Sleeve Sleeve Tunic - Women & Plus

Black & Orange Floral Long-Sleeve Sleeve Tunic - Women & Plus. Your layering collection needs a quick update, so start with these colorful and well styled long-sleeve tunics. Whether you're out running errands or lounging at home, this easy addition adds charming options to your wardrobe.Made for ZulilySize S: 27.95'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit90% polyester / 10% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.