From nanu

Nanu Women's Tunics Black - Black & White Buffalo Check Snowflake Three-Quarter Sleeve Empire-Waist Tunic - Women & Plus

$1.00 on sale
($26.99 save 96%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Black & White Buffalo Check Snowflake Three-Quarter Sleeve Empire-Waist Tunic - Women & Plus. An empire waistline lends a flattering fit and elegant flow to this tunic fashioned with bold contrasting prints and a comfortable dose of stretch.Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended.Made for ZulilySize S: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hem90% polyester / 10% spandexHand wash; hang dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com