Steve Madden Women's TROPA2-0 Combat Boot, cognac leather, 6.5 W US

The Troopa2.0 Combat Boots are perfect for your busy festival season. Fight the crowds and mosh pits in style! Genuine leather upper. Lace-up construction, side-zip closure. Soft leather lining. Lightly padded footbed for comfort. Stacked heel. Rubber traction outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄4 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.