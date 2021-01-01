From skins oi ska punks
Womens Trojan Skinhead Ska Punks Oi 1969 V-Neck T-Shirt
Great motive with many roots! Oi, Ska, Punks, Hooligans Bootboys or Trojan skins! It all started with the working class in England in 1969 and spread throughout Europe and then the rest of the world! Skinheads never die! Oi, Streetpunk, Skinhead Rock, Punks, SKA or Reggae Music! This is your matching motive for concerts, festivals or trips with friends! Beer, party, cool music - what more do you want? Have fun in life and do not take everything too seriously! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem