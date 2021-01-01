From ecco
Women's ECCO Touch 15 Chelsea Boot
Choose comfort without compromising on style with the ECCO Touch 15 Chelsea Boot. This chic bootie sits on a lightweight outsole that provides long-lasting cushioning and flexibility, and the ECCO Comfort Shank Technology adds bounce in every step. Features and Benefits ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort Technology offers comfort, cushioning, and arch support Flexible, anatomical last made from unique 3D shock-absorbent mold Mirrors curves of foot, emphasizing natural posture and movement ECCO Comfort Shank Technology for added bounce Twin gore panels for easy on and off Heel pull tab