Anna by Anuschka Women's Totebags Winter - Blue Winter Village Hand-Painted Leather Shoulder Satchel

Blue Winter Village Hand-Painted Leather Shoulder Satchel. Carry your essentials in style with this luxe leather satchel hand-painted with a vibrant design and fitted with a double compartment and ample pocket space for easy organizing.Includes handbag and dust bag11.5'' W x 9'' H x 4.5'' D10'' handle dropOuter: top-grain leatherLinedDouble zip closureTwo compartmentsInterior: two open multipurpose pockets, one zip and one slip pocketExterior: one zip and one slip pocketDouble shoulder strapImported