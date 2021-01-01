Designs by Two Greek Sisters Women's Totebags - Natural Leopard Hayden Monogram Tote

Natural Leopard Hayden Monogram Tote. Carry all your daily or weekend-trip essentials in style with this roomy tote designed with sleek trim and a leopard print you can accent with your monogram for a personalized touch. Full graphic text: (Personalized monogram).Enter monogram as follows: First initial, last initial, middle initial. For example, Katie Beth Smith should be entered as ''KSB''19'' W x 13.75'' H x 6'' DCotton / man-made Exterior: two slip pocketsImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.