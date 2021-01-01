From xtratuf
Women's XTRATUF Topwater Slip On Deck Shoe
Wear the XTRATUF Topwater Slip On Deck Shoe and bravely face whatever you encounter on the deck. This tough and durable slip-on for women is made from rubberized Tuf fabric that is water- and abrasion-resistant, and provides an extra level of protection from deck hardware, hooks, and other environmental hazards. The SRC-rated outsole offers slip-resistance. Features and Benefits Part of the Topwater Collection Water-resistant Tuf fabric upper for durability, comfort, and water- and abrasion-resistance Tuf fabric upper provides protection from deck hardware, hooks and other environmental hazards Pull tab EVA insole Lace keeper prevents laces from becoming caught or untied Slip-resistant rubber outsole SRC rated under the EN ISO 20345-2011 standard