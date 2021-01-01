From boohoo
Womens Tiered Cotton Smock Dress - Yellow - 8
Womens Tiered Cotton Smock Dress - Yellow - 8 - Flowy and loose-fitting, this smock dress is the perfect addition to your summer closet. The smocked style can be worn bare-legged on warmer days or layered over tights and under a sweater as the night gets cooler. With a breezy silhouette, ruched and frilly detailing, this smocked sundress is best worn oversized and paired effortlessly with sneakers, heels, or booties, depending on your plans. Made with a lightweight material, this floaty and unstructured smock dress is a fashion favorite.Style: Smock DressFabric: JerseyLength: MiniNeckline: CrewSleeve Length: Short Sleeve