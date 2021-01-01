From knox rose
Women's Tie-Dye Wide Leg Pull-On Pants - Knox Rose Blue M
Move through any occasion in effortless style and comfort in these Tie-Dye Wide Leg Pull-On Pants from Knox Rose™. These mid-rise pants made from breathable fabric make a perfect wardrobe staple for casual days. They feature a wide-leg cut with a regular fit for relaxed style, along with an allover tie-dye pattern for a chic look. Plus, the elastic waistband with tie detailing offers an adjustable, secure fit. Pair with a casual tee and sneakers for an chic laid-back look. Color: blue/rose. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Tie Dye Design. Material: Rayon.