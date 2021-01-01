Womens This My Christmas Pajama Shirt Bernese Mountain Scarf Santa V-Neck T-Shirt

Make yourself look your best with a designer quotes "This My Christmas Pajama Shirt" Funny Family Matching Pajamas Xmas party Bernese Mountain Santa Claus, Beagle, Christmas Tree, Snow. Great gift who love Christmas & Bernese Mountain. Merry X-mas presents outfit for boys girls who love Bernese Mountain Santa Claus, teens, youth, mom, dad, sis, bro. This Tee will be your choice to wear at Weekend, Vacation or Any Holiday. If you love Bernese Mountain or you're a fan of Bernese Mountain. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem