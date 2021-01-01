Womens They Call Me La Jefa Mexican Boss CEO Funny Spanish Gifts V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny Spanish Quote Clothing, Get this fun "They Call Me La Jefa" Boss in Spanish, Perfect fiesta slogan to show off Feminism, Mexican pride & humor, Match it with sombrero to make friends LOL, Great for mamacita, jefita, boss babe or lady, Get compliments Feminist Gifts for Women or Her, Perfect for Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday, National Taco Day, Parties, Game Night, Bachelorette Party, College Graduation, Birthday, Christmas, Gag presents for fans of Mexico or anyone into Mexican jokes or puns and sayings Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem