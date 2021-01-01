Womens The sintir berber musical instrument Guembri Gnoua tifinagh V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny sintir design for men, women and kids featuring a hand drawn hejhouj with arabic and tifinagh calligraphy "Guembri". This moroccan Gnawa music can be a great gift if you are back from morocco for any musician friend in christmas, thanksgiving. The sintir also known as the guembri, gimbri or hejhouj, is a three stringed skin-covered bass plucked lute used by the Gnawa people. It is approximately the size of a guitar, with a body carved from a log and covered on the playing side with camel skin. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem