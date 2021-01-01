Dolce & Gabbana Women's The One Eau De Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau De Toilette. Dolce & Gabbana The One Eau de Toilette is for the woman who is radiant, lively, spontaneous and full of life. Inspired by the spirit of Naples, she is joyful, exuberant, and inspiring. Enchanting, feminine and sensual the new The One EDT highlights the iconic floral fragrance with an added dose of freshness to brighten and heighten the Madonna Lily. Top Notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Lychee, Peach Heart Notes: Madonna Lily, Lily of the valley, Jasmine Base Notes: Vanilla, Amber, Musk, Plum, Vetiver