Women's Brown The Brancaster - Tan Shoes 4 UK Fairfax & Favor
The Brancaster is the classic criss-cross sandal that will walk you straight into summer. This eye-catching sandal will quickly become your go-to summer staple. Staying true to its Fairfax & Favor heritage, the Brancaster features delicate tassel detailing to the rear zip. Partner with a pair of crops on the beach, or a floaty evening number for a classic summery aesthetic. Please note: This product runs big so if you're in between sizes we suggest purchasing a smaller size. Before use apply Suede & Nubuck Protector. Clean using a soft suede brush, brushing in the direction of fibres. Liquiproof Eco Cleaner can be used on light marks. Store away from heat, damp and direct sunlight. Maintain with Suede & Nubuck Protector once a month, or more regularly depending on wear. For extra protection, use Liquiproof Premium Protector. Features: Comfort padded insole Gold Shield detailing 2cm heel Tassel detailing Available in multiple colour combinations Women's Brown The Brancaster - Tan Shoes 4 UK Fairfax & Favor