Advertisement
It's a glam choice to switch up your special occasion look with this shimmer knitted sheered lace pullover from NY Charisma featuring a metallic shine throughout. Full of metallic texture through this classic top; add rich, tonal texture to this special knitted sheered lace pullover. Pair well with both skirts and trouser pants. Knitted sheered pattern Crewneck Short sleeves Machine washable Imported Rayon/Lurex (metallic) Model's height: 5ft 8in. (172cm) Model is wearing size US size Small Wash garment inside out Wash with similar colors Machine washable Do not chlorine bleach Do not tumble dry Warm iron Dry clean with any solvent except trichloroethylene Women's Black Textured Knitted Lace Short Sleeves Pullover Medium NY CHARISMA