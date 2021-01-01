From dr. martens
Dr. Martens, Women's Terry Ii Leather Strap Sandals in Black, Size 5
New to the line-up: the hard-hitting Terry II. Amplified with even more attitude, our smash-hit Terry sandal has been re-engineered with branded nickel buckles. The sandals sit on a lightweight serrated Ziggy sole and are built from soft black Brando leather with rivet detailing. They're finished with our signature yellow welt stitching. Brando is a full-grain, waxy leather that looks even better with time. Tough and durable, it’ll develop a worn-in, vintage look as it ages. Maintain with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Adjustable straps. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. For half sizes, we recommend going down a size. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Women's Terry Ii Leather Strap Sandals in Black, Size 5