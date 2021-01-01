This limited-edition capsule is made from TENCEL™ Modal Micro Rib and is proudly made in Toronto. The Sangria flared pant is a sleek and flattering silhouette to wear on its own or as a set with the matching Cardigan. Fitted with incredible stretch, these are the pants you will be living in. The pieces are made from TENCEL™ - a sustainable fabric through fabrication and process. Even the tags are sustainable so you can feel great about your purchase. Wash with like colours on cold. Lay flat to dry. Women's Red Tencel Sangria Fla Pant Medium Hilary MacMillan