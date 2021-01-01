TISSOT Women's Temptation Equi-T Watch, 13.8mm in Black at Nordstrom Rack

The plus sign in the logo symbolizes the Swiss quality and reliability Tissot has shown since 1853. The watches, sold in more than 160 countries, are authentic, accessible and use special materials, advanced functionalities and meticulous design. Tissot stands by its signature, Innovators by Tradition. 2 Years of Warranty. Style #: T58132550. Gender: Women's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Dial Color: Black. Movement: Swiss Quartz. Crystal: Sapphire. Bracelet Material: Fabric. Closure Type: Buckle. Case Size: 13.8mm. Case Thickness: 6.65mm. Water Resistance: 30m. Made in Switzerland