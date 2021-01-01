Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts BLACK - The Mandalorian Black The Child 'Spooky Cute' Fitted Crewneck Tee - Juniors

The Mandalorian Black The Child 'Spooky Cute' Fitted Crewneck Tee - Juniors. Add personality to their wardrobe this spooky season with this crewneck tee boasting a festive graphic that celebrates a favorite character. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Spooky cute.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.