From fifth sun

Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts CHHTR/BLK - Star Wars Heather Charcoal & Black 'Desert Lace' V-Neck Raglan Tee - Women & Juniors

$9.99 on sale
($25.00 save 60%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Star Wars Heather Charcoal & Black 'Desert Lace' V-Neck Raglan Tee - Women & Juniors. A classic sporty style and v-neck enhance a graphic from a galaxy far far away in this supersoft raglan tee featuring a breezy curved hem. Full graphic text: RebelSize S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks70% polyester / 30% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com