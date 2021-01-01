Life is Good Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Gray 'Smoothie Operator' Crusher Tee - Women

Heather Gray 'Smoothie Operator' Crusher Tee - Women. Just like peanut butter and jelly or mornings and coffee, Life is Good perfectly pairs comfort and cheerful graphics together for a signature, feel-good combination. Washed for supreme softness and cut with a relaxed silhouette, this laid-back tee is made to be an classic, casual wardrobe staple. Full graphic text: Smoothie operator. Life is good.Garment washed for softnessSlight waist shapeRibbed neckSelf-fabric taping from shoulder to shoulderPrinted graphic'Do what you love. Love what you do.' locker patch80% cotton / 20% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported