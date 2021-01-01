Thread Tank Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Navy 'Skipping School But I'm The Teacher' V-Neck Tee - Women

Heather Navy 'Skipping School But I'm The Teacher' V-Neck Tee - Women. Add some wishful thinking to your casual collection with the humorous message of this lightweight tee.Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Sometimes I think about skipping school but then I remember I'm the teacher.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hem52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.