Instant Message Women's Women's Tee Shirts HEATHER - Heather Royal Blue 'Love' Sewing Machine Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus

Heather Royal Blue 'Love' Sewing Machine Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus. Celebrate your everlasting dedication to the crafting life with this relaxed-fit tee cut from a soft cotton blend that keeps you comfy as your embark on your next project. Full graphic text: Love. (the letter 'o' is represented by a sewing machine). (the letter 'v' is represented by a pair of scissors).Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA