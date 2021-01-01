Thread Tank Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Peach 'Another Glorious Morning' Boyfriend Tee - Women

Heather Peach 'Another Glorious Morning' Boyfriend Tee - Women. Infuse your wardrobe with the witchy charm of this boyfriend tee that boasts a flattering fit and supersoft cotton-blend fabric. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Oh look another glorious morning makes me sick.Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hem52% cotton / 48% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.