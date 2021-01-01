Urban Smalls Women's Tee Shirts Moss - Moss Green Heart Rays Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Moss Green Heart Rays Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Evenings and weekends get off to a comfy start when you pull on this whimsical v-neck tee made of soft, light tri-blend fabric. Matching drawstring lounge pants get you ready to couch surf or snooze in a hurry. Includes moss green heart rays v-neck tee and moss green and cream contrast-trim lounge pants (two pieces total)50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.