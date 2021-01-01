Thread Tank Women's Tee Shirts Heather - Heather Gray '24 HR Mom' Tee - Women

Heather Gray '24 HR Mom' Tee - Women. A playful mom-inspired theme is sure to draw a smile with this soft, comfy tee that's a ready go-to for your casual weekend wear. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: 24 Hr. MomSize S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'9'' tall; 30'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hips50% polyester / 25% cotton / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materialsShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.