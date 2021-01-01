Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops CHARCOAL - Charcoal 'Tacos' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors

Charcoal 'Tacos' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors. Top off your look with the ultrasoft cotton comfort of this racerback that's ideal for gym-wear and warm weather days. A high-quality, humorous graphic lends aesthetic appeal. Size note: This item features a slimmer fit. Please refer to the size chart.Full graphic text: After this we're getting tacosPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.