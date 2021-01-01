From miraclesuit
Miraclesuit Women's Swimwear Rock Solid Lovey V-Neckline Underwire Bra Minimizing One Piece Swim Dress, Black, 08
Advertisement
Look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit. Our exclusive Miratex fabric slims and slenderizes without panels or linings for total full body shaping & control. Body: 69% Nylon, 31% Spandex; Solid Microfiber: 90% Polyester, 5% Spandex Miratex fabric provides all over body control, shaping and slimming your figure with over twice the shaping power of regular Lycra. V-neckline with underwire accentuates your bustline and creates curves. Foam cups provide gentle shaping support. Adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit. Swimdress style minimizes hips, thighs, and behind. Provides total support and shaping. Straight cut back. We recommend ordering a swimsuit in your usual size for the most comfortable and slimming fit. Sizing up is suggested depending on your fit preference or if you prefer a less snug fit. For bust measurement, measure around the body, across the fullest part of the breast. For waist, measure the narrowest part of your waist, above your belly button. For hip measurement, measure across the hips about 4” below your belly button. For torso, measure between your legs and over the top of the shoulder. After each use, hand wash your Miraclesuit in cool, clear water and hang to dry. Do not use chlorine bleach. Do not iron or tumble dry. Following these instructions will help extend the lifespan of your swimsuit so you can enjoy it even longer