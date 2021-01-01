Womens Survivorsaurus T-Rex Breast Cancer Awareness Survivor Women V-Neck T-Shirt

Grab this Survivorsaurus T-Rex outfit as a gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, sister, girlfriend, daughter who is fighting! This pink ribbon survivor outfit is a great present for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Birthday or Christmas! Wear this Survivorsaurus T-Rex outfit spread awareness and believe you can tackle breast cancer! This pink ribbon outfit tee for women & girls is a perfect support gift for breast cancer warriors, fighters & survivors Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem