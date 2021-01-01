Womens Support Heart Attack Survivor - Anatomical Heart Awareness V-Neck T-Shirt

A design for those love words and are known to be fighters against heart disease. Includes an outline of an anatomical heart and a variety of words in relation to heart disease such as heart survivor, bypass, warrior, Atherosclerosis, and heart health., You display the design when going out on a walk to your doctor's appointment or meeting up with other fighters for support. A great gift for those that desire to spread the awareness of heart disease or a fighter that desire to share their stories. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem