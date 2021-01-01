Womens Sun sand summer I am an aquaholic I love the sea V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you love the sea? Then this motif is just the thing for you. The saying "Ich bin ein Aquaholiker, ich liebe das Seer. For all sea lovers, water rats, beach walkers. Sea makes you happy. Maritime with anchor motif and cool saying. Gift for all sea lovers. For anyone who wants to breathe. Holiday by the sea is beautiful. Whether the North Sea, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Adria, this gift idea for a birthday, Christmas. North Germany my home. I love North German. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem