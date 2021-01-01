Proenza Schouler Women's Suiting Double Breasted Blazer - Butter - Size 6

Italian-crafted blazer with a chi menswear-inspired oversized-fit. Notched lapel Long sleeves Double breasted button closure Waist slip pockets Viscose Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 31" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez collaborated on their senior thesis at NYC's Parsons School o. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Proenza Schouler. Color: Butter. Size: 6.