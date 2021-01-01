Women's Sugar Momma Established 2021 T-Shirt

The perfect funny t-shirt for a new relationship! Great gift for a new girlfriend to show the guys what you've got that they don't! Every girl will love that you appreciate her taking care of you, take care of her with a new shirt Funny gag gift for a wife or Mom, new girlfriend or just a close friend. This cute women's tshirt for rich girlfriends and wives shows how much you think of your woman and love her assets! Check our brand for other variations on this design! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem