Azzedine Alaia Women's Studded Denim Mini Skirt - Marine Blue - Size 38 (6)

An intriguing take on an All-American classic, this mini skirt is crafted of dark-wash denim and finished with Alaïa's signature delicate studding in a repeating geometric design. It is cut to sit high on the waist and falls to a softly structured A-line silhouette. Concealed back zip Studded finish Cotton lining Cotton/polyurethane Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 20" long M. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Azzedine Alaia. Color: Marine Blue. Size: 38 (6).